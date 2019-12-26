The person who died in a house fire in Booneville on Dec. 13, was identified last week as 91-year old Dee Yandell.

The Booneville Fire Department responded to the fire at Yandell’s home on Sassafras Street at 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 13 and discovered a body in the living room of the home.

The fire department was on the scene for almost four hours.

Booneville Police Chief Rusty Lewis said Yandell was positively identified by the Arkansas State Crime Lab after speaking with a daughter of the man about surgeries performed on Yandell.

Booneville Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Eric Rogers said the fire originated in the living room of the home but said a cause of the fire has yet to been determined.

There were two gas heaters in the home, according to Lewis, and the death does not appear suspicious.