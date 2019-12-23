Now ranging from $17 up to $23.50 per hour

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting census takers for temporary positions in communities across Arkansas in advance of the 2020 Census.

Pay rates for census takers in Arkansas have increased, with a range from $17 to $23.50 per hour.

Attempts to fill positions has been ongoing and has included meeting with prospective takers at the library in Booneville on multiple occasions, as well as in mass meetings in Magazine and Paris, with the later to emphasize the importance of the count to county and city government.

Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census positions in which they qualify for as jobs become available in their area. These positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks.

Census takers will be hired to work in their communities and go door to door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.

Census taker positions provide an opportunity for people employed or unemployed to earn extra income while helping their community.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data are used to determine congressional representation in the states and how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for critical public services and infrastructure, including health clinics, schools, roads and emergency services.

The Census Bureau also has current temporary positions for recruiting assistants and office positions.

For more information, please visit 2020Census.gov/jobs. Call 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020).