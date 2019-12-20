Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Chester Lee James Jr., 43, and Sandra D. Pryor, 44, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 13.

Kenyetta Rena Jefferson, 40, and Kendra Lashea Howard, 28, recorded Dec. 13.

Andrew Bernard Linwood, 26, and Kymillia Dsha Clemons, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 13.

Demorco Jorrell Thompson, 27, and Shantella Joyah Turner, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 13.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Sandra Harrison v. Havis Harrison, granted Dec. 13.

Kristin Glover v. John Glover, granted Dec. 18.

Neena Banaszak v. Andy Banaszak, granted Dec. 13.

Mandy Turntine v. Travles Turntine, granted Dec. 13.

Danny Staton v. Vonda Staton, granted Dec. 16.