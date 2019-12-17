McGeorge Contracting of Pine Bluff estimates work on the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway extension could be completed in 890 days, the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee heard at its December meeting.

In his report, David Whitlow said some early work could begin before the year’s end. The 5.8-mile extension will link the current eastern terminus, east of Hot Springs, with a new roundabout to be built in Fountain Lake.

McGeorge had the apparent low bid among 3 bidders, at $75.15 million. The contractor expanded U.S. 70 to 5 lanes between Interstate 30 and near the King Expressway as part of the Connecting Arkansas program, and decades earlier built the former 2-lane U.S. 70.

Garland County voters approved a $54.6 million bond issue in a June 2016 special election, enabling the county to pay its $30 million local share. Other funds have gone toward county roads and street funds in each city.

In 6 court filings, Arkansas Highway Commission sued 4 landowners for eminent domain between Nov. 1-Dec. 2, and received court orders granting immediate possession. One owner lost 3 separate sites. Several landowners seek jury trials to determine valuation.

In other business, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders launched a campaign promoting Issue 1 of 2020 (see related article.) It would create a constitutional amendment setting a half-percent sales tax for roads. The current tax is set to expire when Connecting Arkansas bonds are paid off, probably in 2023.

Whitlow also told the GAC the environmental studies portion of the Southwest Trail project was recently completed. A draft environmental assessment has been completed and submitted to Arkansas Department of Transportation for review. Final alignment has not been set, but a preferred alignment will be completed and recommended by early 2020.

“When completed, the proposed alignment will be submitted to the public for review and comment,” he told the committee.

“2 bridge replacements on North Highway 7 over Bear Creek and the South Fourche are nearing completion,” Whitlow said. Both are near Hollis. Completion is scheduled for May.