Sebastian County Quorum Court members are expected to announce the appointment of a new county treasurer/collectors following the retirement of Judith Miller at the end of this year before her term expires.

The regular meeting of the Sebastian County Quorum Court will be 7 p.m. today at the Greenwood Courthouse, second floor

Applicants for the position, according to a Quorum Court packet, were Tammy Brown, Steve Hotz, Tom Minton and Lora Rice.

The term of office will be Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022.

The quorum court will also seek to approve the 2020 budget and discuss new items of business which include approval of appropriation ordinances that amend the budget to have additional funds for county offices and departments in the 2019 budget.

Also on the agenda is adoption of a classification system and salary schedule for county employees and an ordinance concerning circuit and district court fine collection responsibility as required by ACA 16-13-709.

Fort Smith Board of Directors meet Thursday

The city of Fort Smith’s annual budget hearing, which provides the opportunity for the mayor and board of directors to review and discuss the 2020 Operating Budget with respective City Departments was held Nov. 22. The board opted to continue discussion regarding the 2020 Operating Budget at a later date.

At the Nov. 26 study session, members of the board of directors, excluding Director Robyn Dawson who was absent, concurred to continue the above noted annual budget hearing would be 6 p.m. Thursday at the Fort Smith Police Department's Bartlett Community Room, 100 S. 10th St. Dinner will be available for directors at 5:30 p.m.

City Director Lavon Morton contacted has requested an ordinance be placed on the Thursday meeting agenda to “amend the 2020 Budget by appropriating $250,000 to the Parks and Recreation Department (contingent upon receipt of matching funds from other entities) to accommodate improvements to the Kelley Park Ballfields as presented at the November 26, 2019 study session.”