Hot Springs Village Police Department responded to several alcohol-related reports and several reports of scams.



Dec. 5

A complainant reported a loud vehicle in the La Coruna Way area at 3:48 a.m.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

A blue or gray pickup with a camper shell and yellow license plate entered the West Gate without stopping and headed east at high speed at 2:01 p.m.

Two dogs were reportedly loose in the area of Villena Drive and Murcia Way, but were not located.

A deer with a broken leg was reportedly in the pine woods in the area of Balearic Road and Guindola Way.

Dec. 6

An officer responded to Realza Court at 7:06 a.m. after 3 911 hang-up calls. Each sounded like a fax machine. The resident said he was having trouble with his phone service.

A 4-foot Christmas tree, and various items valued at a total of $150 were missing from a Diamante Christmas display at DeSoto Boulevard and Maderas Drive. The sprinkler controller received $50 in damage.

An officer provided traffic control for a tractor-trailer truck that was attempting to deliver a load on Magda Drive around 10:40 a.m. The trucker finally was able to drive the truck out.

A rock apparently broke a window on Forjador Lane. It is unknown why it hit the window. Damage: $200.

Public works staff were notified after remodeling debris including flooring, a ceiling fan and scrap lumber were found on Buque Lane.

Police checked on a Charca Lane man at 9:24 p.m. He had left a couple of hours earlier to walk his dog. The dog came back without him. Later the man came home -- he had lost his footing and was walking with some difficulty, but declined medical attention.

A man reportedly hit an Alginet Lane woman in the stomach, starting a physical altercation between the man and her ex-husband around 11:16 p.m. None of the 3 wanted to pursue charges for battery, but John Nelson Simmer, 65, formerly of the address, was arrested and charged with violation of an order of protection-2nd offense, a Class D felony; and violation of a no-contact order, a Class A misdemeanor.

Dec. 7

After a 911 hang-up call at 1:49 a.m., an officer went to Majorca Drive, where a resident said it must have been dialed by mistake.

A Herencia Circle man was cited for violating of the dog leash law. He turned the dogs over to the animal control department.

An officer headed to the Highway 7 Walmart at 11:15 p.m. after a report of a disorderly person, who soon left the scene.

Dec. 8

Responding to a 12:15 a.m. call, police told a man that by taking a juvenile girl from a home against her parent’s will, he could be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The girl’s father reportedly had seen the man in the yard and told him to leave, but believed his daughter and her boyfriend were going to meet at a nearby site.

After a traffic stop on an eastbound Toyota Camry that clocked at 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, near Murillo Way, the driver was cited for speeding and was picked up on a misdemeanor Saline County warrant and taken to Saline County jail. A small amount of marijuana and a smoking pipe were destroyed.

Dec. 9

A dump-truck driver was cited for failure to yield while turning left on DeSoto Boulevard at Balearic Road at 8:52 a.m. A pickup truck ran into the dump truck. Damage: dump truck, $5,000; pickup, $10,000.

After a Chevrolet pickup did not stop at the West Gate, an officer found it at a real-estate office, and told the visitor the proper way to check in.

After a 911 call with 2 women screaming at each other, police found a Chevrolet SUV in the north ditch at Fresno and Carmona roads. Susan L. Osborn, 64, Hot Springs, who was driving the truck, admitted to drinking alcohol, and appeared to be intoxicated. She said a number of pills in the SUV were prescription, but she was told pills should be kept in their original bottle. She was arrested and charged with a Class C felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test and was taken to Garland County jail.

A caller told police a Mazda SUV driven in the Malaga Way area possibly had an intoxicated driver.

Dec. 10

An officer kept the peace on Cullerendo Way while an estranged boyfriend retrieved items at 1:07 p.m.

A Toyota Prius collided with a deer on Barcelona Road and Cortez Road. It ran into the woods. The car had no visible damage, except for deer hair.

Dec. 11

A complainant told police a dark SUV with a business name hit her vehicle at a Highway 7 business, and then entered the West Gate at 12:28 p.m. The complainant believed the driver was intoxicated. An officer checked the area and the SUV driver’s Village home, without locating the vehicle.

A Villager was told she had won $2.5 million and a 2019 Mercedes-Benz, and was told the caller would meet her at her residence to go to her bank together, and she would need to buy a $500 gift card to receive the money. The Villager hung up.

After a home-supply company told a Villager someone had attempted to use her credit card number at an Arizona store, she checked and found someone had already charged $800 to her card to obtain a money order.

A Villager told police she received a Christian Dior scarf that she did not order, and did not believe it was a gift. An invoice said it cost $4,850 Hong Kong dollars ($621.15 U.S.)