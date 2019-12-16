One person has apparently died in a house fire that happened in Booneville over the weekend.

The Booneville Fire Department responded to the fire on Sassafras Street at 11:15 p.m. Friday night and the remains of one person found in the home was sent to the State Crime Lab Saturday for identification.

As of Monday afternoon a positive identification had not been made. Expectations are an identification will be made within a couple of days, according to Booneville Mayor Jerry Wilkins.

Wilkins said the resident of the burned home has lived in Booneville for about 30 years and is elderly.

A family member of the resident has been notified about the fire, which is still under investigation.

Booneville Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief said the fire originated in the living room of the home and that he too is awaiting an autopsy report but could provide no further information as a cause has not been determined.