Formal charges have been filed against a Pine Bluff man accused of causing the death of a woman who died in a September auto accident.

Prosecuting Attorney S. Kyle Hunter charged Jeremy Scott Sr., 33, with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a minor in the first-degree and second-degree domestic battery.

The victim, Pamela Suggs, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which occurred at 26th Avenue and Poplar Street at about 3:30 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a white Chevrolet Equinox had struck a tree and Suggs lying on the ground with multiple bruises on her face. There was no one else at the scene.

Less than an hour later, officers were sent to 2305 W. 36th Ave., to check on the welfare of an individual and found Scott who was lying in the dirt with his hands behind his back. When Scott was asked what was going on he reportedly said “I killed my baby mama.” He also told officers he had been drinking.

A witness at the scene was holding a child who appeared to be about two-years-old and had bumps on his head. The witness told police that Suggs had kicked the toddler, causing the injuries. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detective Ryan Moheb reported that when he arrived at the scene, he found that the vehicle had damage to the front driver’s sided and the front driver’s side tire was not attached to the vehicle. Video from a camera at Cherry Street Liquor at 2517 S. Cherry St. showed a white SUV turning onto the parking lot from Cherry Street, drive across the parking lot and go to the south side of the business at approximately 3:30 a.m. A police traffic officer who was assigned to investigate the accident said he did not locate any skid marks which would indicate that the vehicle’s brakes had been applied.

Interviewed at the hospital, the witness told Moheb that Scott had walked to her house holding the toddler. She said Scott told her he “had messed up ” and that he was sorry. The witness said when she asked about the bumps on the toddler’s head, he said that Suggs had kicked the toddler in the head and said “he just lost it from there.”

Bond for Scott was set at $25,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the toddler until the case is settled.