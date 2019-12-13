Pine City Temple #841 will host the annual Christmas party, a Red & Green Affair, Friday, Dec. 20, from 8 p.m. to midnight, at William Townsend Elk Lodge, 2315 University Drive. The cost is $10, according to a news release.
