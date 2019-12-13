The man accused of killing a Booneville woman in September had a scheduled court appearance in the southern district of Logan County Friday.

It was the second pre-trial hearing set for Morgan Richard Weatherford, 27, of Greenbrier, in connection with the beating death of Rachel King in her home on South Street.

Weatherford is charged with first degree murder, theft and residential burglary.

Fifteenth Judicial District Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tyler Barham told Judge Jerry Don Ramey the state was providing defense attorney Rena Beth Wright with an electronic copy of the state’s discovery file with the exception of one document.

Barham said the only thing he believed to be missing was the full report by the medical examiner.

Ramey continued the case until another pre-trial hearing on Jan. 3, 2020, at which time he expects to discuss possible trial dates and lengths with the attorneys.

During Weatherford’s appearance, multiple deputies and Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey strictly enforced security protocols in the courtroom.

Following the hearing Weatherford was transported, along with three other inmates, back to the Logan County Detention Center where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

After the discovery of deceased woman on Sept. 4, Booneville Police Department Police Chief Rusty Lewis requested assistance from the Arkansas State Police’s criminal investigation division.

Weatherford was taken into custody as a person of interest in Conway on Sept. 6, at which time he was transported to Paris.

During questioning, Weatherford, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, admitted to strangling King with his hands and hitting her head with the ground several times.

Before committing the alleged murder Weatherford is alleged to have accessed the home on Sept. 3, by breaking a window in the minor child’s bedroom and crawling into the residence.

Following the crime Weatherford is alleged to have taken a 2003 Ford Expedition belonging to King and abandoning the vehicle at the KFC/Taco Bell in Booneville. He then, according to the affidavit, discarding the keys to the vehicle in a nearby grassy area.