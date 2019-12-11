Just in time for the holidays many city residents are getting a new layer of asphalt.

It’s better than a chunk of coal, right?

A paving project that, to date, had consisted of removal of some material from several city streets, got underway in full force last week with a new surface placed on East Eighth Street.

Of course with East Eighth Street being a main thoroughfare for Booneville Junior High and Booneville High School, that created some minor issues with reaching the schools at times last week, as well as intercepting those looking to circumvent the main exits from the annual Booneville Christmas parade on Monday.

Monday’s late wrap-up was apparently due to an equipment breakdown but by Wednesday nine dump trucks were arriving in town carrying asphalt from a Van Buren company for mostly continuous work on the street.

Following completion of the work on Eighth Street the crew from Silco Construction, Inc., of Waldron was set to move to West Tenth and West Fourth streets and Morton Avenue.

Also in the 1.8 mile project approved by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, is a section of South Owen Avenue, but he project has actually grown as portions Emerson and Edwards streets were negotiated into the contract by Mayor Jerry Wilkins, which pushed up the project cost.

The original portion of the project was part of one jointly awarded by ArDot that also includes one mile of city streets in Mansfield.