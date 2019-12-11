A Fayetteville man slated to go on trial rape this week instead saw his case postponed until at least March of 2020.

A rape case defendant in another case is apparently headed to trial in January.

Fifteenth Judicial District Circuit Judge Jerry Don Ramey granted defense attorney Rena Beth Wright’s petition to have Dwayne Ray Armer, 40, undergo a mental evaluation before proceeding to trial.

Because, Ramey said, scheduling such an evaluation can take up to 60 days and receiving a report from the evaluation can take another month, the judge set a pre-trial hearing for Armer for March 6 and another potential jury trial date for March 20.

Armer as been held in the Logan County Detention Center in Paris since his arrest in November of 2018. He was formally charged with two counts of rape on Dec. 21 of last year with the rape of 3- and 4-year old victims for incidents alleged to have occurred between Sept. 1 and 19 of 2018.

Wright, the public defender for Logan County, was appointed to represent Armer in January.

In an unrelated rape case, Brendan Andre Maloy, 22, told Ramey he had rejected a plea offer from Deputy Prosecutor Tyler Barham and Barham said the state would proceed to trial.

The case had previously been set for Jan. 13 and 14. Another pre-trial date in the case is set for Jan. 3.

Maloy had been charged in January with rape in a case in which a woman accused him of having had non-consensual sex with her, resulting in a pregnancy.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the Arkansas State Crime Lab found that Maloy could not be excluded as the father of the child for which product of conception samples were submitted in February of last year.