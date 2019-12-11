Fort Smith police on Wednesday morning made an arrest that originated from an Amber Alert in Muskogee.

Derek Martin Perez was arrested around 3 a.m. Wednesday on a felony fugitive from justice warrant. Perez was arrested after reports that he stabbed someone in Muskogee and fled town with his wife Brenda and daughter Olivia, 2, before his arrest, according to news releases.

Muskogee police were notified of the situation on Tuesday night after Brenda Perez reportedly told her sister-in-law that her husband stabbed someone and wouldn't let her or her daughter out of his vehicle. She said he was driving them to Texas.

Brenda Perez told her sister-in-law that her husband has made remarks in the past that led her to believe he may prompt law enforcement to use deadly force if confronted.

Fort Smith police found Perez's vehicle in the 7600 block of Dallas Street after Muskogee police gave them the vehicle description in reference to the Amber Alert. After corroborating the reports, police knocked on a motel room door. They were also investigating an incident in which Perez's car was hit. Police then took Perez into custody without incident after he answered the door.

Brenda and Olivia Perez were found unharmed.

"We thank Muskogee PD for alerting us to the threat as well as our dispatchers and officers for their prompt coordination in bringing about a peaceful resolution to such a potentially volatile situation," said police spokesperson Aric Mitchell.