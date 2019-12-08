Dogs, and even cats, are often used as therapy animals to help those in need of emotional, physical or behavioral support. A local family, however, has found success with Manes and Miracles, a horse therapy program.

Haddon Minor is an 8-year-old boy with autism. His mom, Amanda Minor, said he has many characteristics often associated with autism — lower muscle tone, seeks sensory input, struggles with social connections and communication difficulties — but has made significant progress in just four months with the program.

Minor said the family used different forms of horse riding therapy — mostly focusing on social and speech therapy — and when Haddon’s former instructor moved out of the area, they decided to try the Manes and Miracles “hippotherapy” program.

According to a journal article shared by the National Institutes of Health, hippotherapy has been favorable for sensory, musculoskeletal, vestibular, limbic and ocular systems.

When used as physical therapy, hippotherapy can provide balance, muscle control and postural improvements in patients, because back-supporting muscles are developed through the motion of horseback riding. Patients may also experience improved fine motor control, coordination and sensory processing.

Minor said Haddon receives physical therapy, rides and then performs the same activities to determine any changes. Services are covered by Medicaid, because the program mixes physical therapy with riding.

“He always comes off the horse more coordinated. It’s very interesting,” Minor said. “The exercises he did right before are much better right after.”

Minor said the riding also helps with his under-response to sensory input, like the journal articles indicate often occurs.

Minor said her son bangs into things and moves a lot, because his body doesn’t always recognize stimuli from sights, sounds, touch or balance. Riding a horse provides him a “sensory calm.”

“He gets back in the car, lays back and relaxes,” Minor said. “He listens to music and is comfortable in his own skin immediately.”

Minor said Jodi Kusturin, executive director, is patient with Haddon and has put together a team of volunteers who reflect her desire to provide equine-assisted therapy programs. She said, “it’s pretty incredible,” to see all the people investing in her child's well-being on a weekly basis.

Kusturin said her goal with the program is to be all that God created her to be and create a legacy of helping individuals with disabilities.

“The Bible says it’s better to give than receive,” Kusturin said. “I live by that.”

‘Unprecedented’ progress

Success with the program has translated to other areas for Haddon, Minor said, allowing him to begin three weeks ago an introductory gymnastics class with his 6-year-old sister, Lydia. He can already walk in a straight line on the balance beam and is learning to do a cartwheel.

“She is very excited for him to be able to do this,” Minor said of Lydia, who does not have autism. “She comes arm-in-arm with him, and she’s ready to help him. It’s been really good.”

Minor said some parents of special needs children just want happiness. Others just want their kids to meet certain milestones. She wants Haddon to be the best version of himself and places no limits on his capabilities.

“Watching him go into a typical class — he’s older than all these other girls, but he is in a typical class doing things his peers are doing — is not something I envisioned happening any time soon,” Minor said. “Watching him succeed amongst his peers shows me he will continue to defy the odds. We just need to support him and give him every opportunity to succeed.”

Minor hopes to continue the riding program as Haddon gets older, and possibly get a horse of his own, in hopes of continual improvement.

Kusturin said it means a lot to see Haddon’s success in therapy and gymnastics, especially considering her initial prognosis. She doesn’t like limiting patients, but previous physical therapy efforts provided little progress, so Kusturin didn’t have large expectations.

“My goal for him is coordination,” Kusturin said. “Ultimately, participation in a gymnastics class is so good. That’s him meeting goals in an unprecedented way.”

Manes and Miracles is seeking funds to build its facility. The organization is currently using a barn and arena that were donated for temporary use. Those who want to donate to fundraising efforts or families who want to be placed on the waitlist are encouraged to visit manesandmiracles.org.