The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith 2019-20 Chancellor’s Leadership Council is wrapping up the service project and leadership training portion of their four-year scholarship program, havingpartnered with numerous leaders from across the state to better their university and their community.

The CLC program pairs a highly competitive scholarship with an immersive first-year experience for students demonstrating leadership promise and strong academic performance. Students selected for the scholarship enroll in a three-hour leadership course at UAFS, taught by UAFS Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley, vice chancellor for student affairs Dr. Lee Krehbiel, director of government and community relations Jordan Hale, and assistant to the chancellor Jennifer Belt. Throughout the course, students hear from regional leaders who inform their individual approaches to leadership and provide context to community involvement as they plan and implement their service projects.

Students in the 2019-20 CLC class include Emily Staton of Magazine, a Magazine High School graduate, who plans to major in Marketing. Emily served as Class President, FFA President, 4-H President, BETA Co-Vice President, Varsity Cheer Captain, Pep Rally Coordinator, Member of Senator Boozman’s 2017 Youth Congressional Cabinet for District 4, and Girls State representative and attended two Girls in STEM Conferences. She volunteered with the Magazine Beautification Committee, VBS, and participated in park cleanups, rabies clinics, the Booneville Marathon, and teaching kids to halter break/clip/fit calves.

Over the course of the semester, the students hosted six service projects around campus from start to finish, learning the ins and outs of coordinated planning, marketing, delegating responsibilities, setting and meeting objectives arranging vendors and locations and collaborating to meet logistical needs.

During a presentation to UAFS staff Monday, Nov. 18, each group presented their successes, obstacles, and outcomes. Conducting surveys following each event, the students not only learned how to conduct events, but how those events were viewed by the attendees.