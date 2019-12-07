Today is the 78th anniversary of the surprise Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, launching the United States into World War II.

Events are scheduled in Fort Smith and North Little Rock to honor Pearl Harbor survivors, including Harold Mainer, 98, at Methodist Village Assisted Living Facility 11 a.m. today in Fort Smith. The facility is located at 7425 Euper Lane.

Mainer is thought to be one of only two remaining Pearl Harbor survivors in Arkansas. The other is in the West Memphis area, according to Camille Smith at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum.

The maritime museum, 120 Riverfront Park Dr., in North Little Rock, will host an event 2 p.m. today to honor a Navy lieutenant commander from Texas on the USS Hoga. The Hoga is the last floating U.S. Navy vessel that was at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Smith points out.

The annual Christmas Honors wreath laying ceremony will also be 8-11 a.m. today at the Fort Smith National Cemetery, where many Pearl Harbor survivors now rest, including Emery "Swede" Werner Lundquist, who died Oct. 18, 2019.

In 2016, according to the last count of Pearl Harbor survivors by the Times Record, Lundquist and Mainer were the only known survivors of the attack remaining alive in west central Arkansas.

Allison Hiblong, director of operations for the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum, in 2016 said three Pearl Harbor survivors attended an event at the museum in 2015 when the USS Hoga (YT-146) was received. Those Pearl Harbor survivors are Kay Matthews, Walter Smith and W.M. Chase.