A little more than a year since a fire destroyed its church, pastor Manuel Mann and the Southside Assembly of God Church will dedicate its new facility Sunday.

The 10 a.m. worship service will be led by Rev. Larry Moore, the Arkansas District Superintendent of Assembly of God.

Following the service, at noon, will be a dinner at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center at North Broadway and Fourth Street.

Built in the same location on South Broadway, the new church is about 2.5 times the size of its predecessor.

Under the direction of Mike Breedlove, demolition of the charred facility began in February. Breedlove said all that remains of the original building is a slab, which was then expanded by 34 feet.

The new building, complete with a new concrete parking area, has four new classrooms, a nursery, a new sound room, a baptistery, and a fellowship hall.

At 44 feet by 60 feet the sanctuary is now bigger than the original church.

“Insurance people and other contractors have looked at what we’ve done here and said it could be a $600,000 church, and we’ve spent half that,” said Mann. “Of course that was all we had, but we got a lot of volunteers, and mainly it was just a miracle from God.”

In what was termed a suspicious fire, the church burned on Nov. 14, of last year. While no arrests were made in connection with the fire, two men were charged with theft by receiving for being found in possession of items that had been in the church before the fire.

Booneville Fire Department Chief Mike Talley reported finding a gas line that was loose inside the church after the blaze was extinguished. Mann and Breedlove said previously they believe an accelerator was used in at least three places within the church.

Since the fire Mann — the only pastor for the church since its inception — and the congregation have held services in space provided by Booneville First United Methodist Church.

“They’ve been super nice,” Mann said.

FUMC Pastor Mike Smith will be speaking at Southside Assembly at the 6 p.m. service Sunday night for a service that will also include singing the Wilkins Sisters.

“When I used to pastor in Sugar Grove all seven sisters were just young kids and they’re all musically inclined,” said Mann.

With the fire occurred a few weeks short of the church’s 35th anniversary at the location, the building was considerably older, having previously served as the home to what is now the Lakeview Pentecostal Church congregation.