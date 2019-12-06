Nick Nersesian, the son of Nick and Shirley Nersesian of Booneville and a longtime coach for the Bentonville School District was recognized at halftime of the Bentonville-Little Rock Catholic football game on Nov. 22.

Nersesian who is stepping away from coaching, was presented a plaque in recognition of his service to the school district which has included 28 state championships, along with eight runner-up finishes.

“I’ve had good athletes and good people,” said Nersesian. “The good Lord has blessed me. It was an honor to be recognized.”

Over 17 years with the district Nersesian coached swimming, tennis, basketball, track, and golf for the Tigers during his career.

Nersesian, who attended high school in Milwaukee, Wisc., and college at Arkansas Tech, said although he is leaving coaching, he will, for now, remain in the classroom as a teacher with thoughts of moving into administration as an assistant athletic director, athletic director or possibly a principal.

“This was a good chapter in my life,” he said. “It was a good chapter but the Lord has another plan.”