A Pine Bluff man was arrested Tuesday on drug related charges after police stopped the vehicle he was riding in for a traffic violation.

Vice and Narcotics Officer Richard McCorvy reported that Javeon Jackson, 18, was a passenger in a car Officer Jason Boyklin stopped because the vehicle had an expired license plate.

Because of a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the four occupants, including Jackson were asked to step out and a search was conducted. During the search, a bag was found under the driver’s seat. The bag contained two plastic bags with a green vegetable material believed to be marijuana. The material tested positive for THC and weighed a total of 46 grams.

A box of sandwich bags and a digital scale were also found and Jackson made an excited utterance that the marijuana was his. Cash that was in the bah was returned to Jackson and the suspected marijuana will be sent to the State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

On Thursday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $5,000 bond for Jackson after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson, who had no prior convictions or pending charge, said he would hire his own attorney.