The Booneville City Council was presented a proposed budget and employee salary ordinance for review at its meeting last week.

The council may vote on the proposal at its Dec. 16 meeting — rescheduled from Dec. 23 — or when it meets in January, Mayor Jerry Wilkins said last week.

Wilkins said the budget does not include an entry for the city’s membership dues for the Chamber of Commerce because he “pulled it out so the council can vote on it separately.”

In October the council voted to approve a recommendation from Wilkins to lower, from the combined $12,500 to $6,000 the city and the city’s water department pay in annual dues.

The budget does include a $2,500 grant to the CASA of the Tri-Peaks, an organization that recruits, trains, and supports volunteers who advocate for children in foster care due to abuse or neglect.

A letter which requested the continued support from the city noted there are 218 children in foster care in the 15th Judicial District of Logan, Conway, Yell, and Scott counties, of which 58 are in Logan County.

The budget does not allow for a raise for city employees again this year but the council did approve a $1,000 “incentive” for employees during the meeting.

The expenditure had been actually been budgeted when the 2018 spending plan was approved.

The council also adopted a resolution approving the submission of an application for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Arkansas Community Assistance Grant Program on behalf of the city.

The application is for $29,218 for a renovation project at the Booneville City Pool. If approved, the funds would be used for a pavilion, sidewalk, benches and picnic tables, and fencing.