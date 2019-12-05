With a month remaining, seeing a $700,000 sales tax collection seems all but a certainty.

The city of Booneville was remitted $57,702.74 for its one percent sales tax for November last week, pushing the year to date total to $649,341.84.

The last time the tax took in less than $51,000 in a month was April of 2017.

November’s remission from State Treasurer Dennis Milligan’s office was a little more than $500 less than the collection for October — less than 1 percent — but it was also more than $2,300 than collections for November of 2018, an increase of 4.3 percent.

For the year the tax is 4 percent ahead of the 2018 pace when it took in $679,359.04.

The sales tax was approved by city voters for a fifth five-year period in 2015.

During it’s October meeting, the Booneville City Council passed an ordinance to seek a five-year extension of the tax and set a special election on the matter for Feb. 11.

The ordinance to create the election did not change the distribution formula for the tax should it pass.

Under the current distribution formula of the tax a city improvement account receives 30 percent of the collections and the police department another 22 percent. The fire department and Area Agency/Senior Center get 10 percent each; the airport 7 percent; the street department, parks commission and animal control 5 percent each; the BDC/Chamber 4 percent and the Oak Hill Cemetery fund 2 percent.

The two half cent taxes for the Logan County Jail debt and maintenance and operation of the jail, took in $97,048.69.

The total for the year is almost $4,500 more than the January through November 2018 total.

The amount also pushes the to date total to more than $3.1 million. The county accumulated $12.1 million in bonded debt to build the 100-bed jail, which opened in May of this year.