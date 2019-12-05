On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Booneville Lions Club will hold its 65th annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Booneville Community Center.

Tickets cost $5 and in addition to breakfast, are entries into drawing for door prizes including a 50-inch television, a $20 Sonic card, and a $100 gift card. Presence is not required to win.

A Toys For Tots toy drive will also be held during the breakfast.

Later Saturday, the annual tree lighting event will take place at Booneville City Hall later, with winners of the Booneville Garden Club’s annual decorating contest to be announced.

Magazine’s 16th annual Christmas Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 14 with a theme of Christmas Carols.