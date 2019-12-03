LITTLE ROCK —The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will host a workshop on Saturday, Dec. 7, for entrepreneurs interested in starting food businesses.

The workshop will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension Service headquarters, located at 2301 S. University Ave. in Little Rock. Registration is $20 and includes lunch.

Participants will learn about local food opportunities in food processing and produce aggregation, horticultural considerations for produce selection, producing for farm-to-school, trends in value-added foods, how to become a processing client and more. The event will feature producers and products of Fat Top Farms, Mundi Sauce, My Father’s Garden and others.

Registration is available at http://bit.ly/uafood. The registration deadline is Dec. 5.

For more information, call 501-671-2180.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.