LITTLE ROCK– Noticeable changes will be evident when football fans come to War Memorial Stadium (WMS) for the November 29th “Battle Line Rivalry” between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mizzou Tigers. This event is returning to Little Rock on the Friday following Thanksgiving and has a 1:30 p.m. kickoff time. Tailgating will open on the War Memorial grounds starting at 6 a.m.

Since Gov. Asa Hutchinson put the stadium under the umbrella of Arkansas Parks and Tourism in 2017, the 70-year-old venue has received several significant upgrades. That same year, a new high-definition video board/scoreboard was installed. This year, the entire field was completely replaced with new artificial turf.

“The turf and the scoreboard are both state-of-the-art,” said WMS Manager Justin Dorsey. “Anyone who hasn’t been here in a while will definitely appreciate these upgrades. Our field is now one of the best to play on in the state.”

Behind the scenes improvements, including technology upgrades to assist game officials for quick replays and a new Incident Command Center, have also been made.

“Here we can monitor cameras that are part of an upgraded security system,” said WMS Assistant Manager John Latch. “We also have a conference table, so multiple law enforcement agencies can meet during large events and there’s also a separate weather monitoring station.”

Fans will also notice a change to the beverages that are sold at the game. Due to recent changes in SEC regulations, beer will be available at an Arkansas Razorback game. Craft and domestic beers, as well as hard seltzers, can be purchased on the 29th for $5 each. These sales are cash only and will end in the third quarter. There will be ATMs available.

As usual, Razorback game day security policies and procedures will be in place. Fans can review our event page to see prohibited and permitted items, and our clear bag policy. Metal detectors and security screening will be in place, so fans should arrive early.

For the second year, WMS will offer online reservations for tailgating. Fans can reserve one of over 400 spaces on the War Memorial Golf Course located directly across the street from the stadium. Individual reserved spaces are $150 each. There are no trailers allowed in the reserved tailgating area. Fans must follow the rules and regulations for tailgating. There are specialty tailgating rules for large grill, RV, and sorority/fraternity tailgating spots.

Each spot purchased will guarantee one tailgating space on the golf course, in close proximity to the stadium. Prior to the game, one parking pass per spot will be mailed to the purchaser. Each spot is 10’ x 20’ and will have additional room for a 10’ x 10’ pop-up tent for chairs, televisions, grills, etc. Reserved tailgating will open at 6 a.m. on November 29. The area will be closed to all vehicle traffic at 10 a.m. Starting at 10, the area can be accessed by foot traffic only.

Fans who do not plan to tailgate can still enjoy lots of fun pre-game activities at WMS. Food trucks, games, and music provided by a disc jockey will create a family-friendly party atmosphere for all to enjoy. Rock Region Metro will offer free shuttle services from the River Market to the stadium. Please include #RedFridayLR in your social media posts!

Game officials now have a newly renovated locker room and the visiting team locker room has been remodeled.

“The visitor’s locker room now has a team area with 72 individual lockers,” said Dorsey. “There is also a separate area for the trainers and their equipment. The team now has a meeting area. We have a separate coaches’ locker room that has 11 lockers for coaches and their own equipment and gear, as well as their own restroom facilities. We renovated and completely overhauled the shower and restroom facilities. This visiting team locker room also includes its own media area for the coaches and away team players to host their own press conferences.”

Plans are also underway for the home team locker room to also receive substantial upgrades in 2020.

Tickets are available online and at the WMS Box Office Mon.-Fri. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information about parking and other pertinent details are available at WMStadium.com.