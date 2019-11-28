A Booneville Human Development Center resident has been formally charged with second degree sexual assault in connection with an incident in October.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Tanner Judd Smith, 26, who also faces misdemeanor third degree battery and disorderly conduct charges in addition to the Class B sexual assault charge, tried to hit BHDC staff members with a plunger.

While trying to be brought under control by staff Smith then, according to the affidavit, got his pants and underwear off, pulled down a female staff members pants and underwear and raised another female staff member’s shirt exposing her bra.

Smith is accused of doing it all while saying, “I am going to rape you.”

The affidavit states several BHDC staff members were taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. Included in the injuries are a biting victim and injuries to other members ribs and private areas.

Smith is being held in the Logan County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Including three failure to comply with sex offender registration cases, there have now been nine sexual related cases filed by 15th Judicial District prosecutors this year.