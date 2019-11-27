When the Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County initially opened its soccer complex with a single age group taking the field in 2016, a future goal was to add a concession stand and restroom facilities.

While it wasn’t a groundbreaking, exactly, the first step in doing that at the fields, located immediately west of the Billy Kiersey Baseball/Softball Complex on Highway 10, and which is now home to all levels of play, took place last week.

Ground was broken, actually, to install a water meter connection for the facility as well as to provide electrical service to the as-yet envisioned building.

BGCSLC Executive Director Rick Scott said the club used grant funds for the utility work and that he is still in hopes of acquiring funds to complete the project.

In 2015 the Booneville City Council provided $6,000 in funding to help create the fields for a program that had been borrowing the grounds in front of Booneville Junior High School from the school district for makeshift fields, and was bulging at the seams in participation.

The city had expended $30,000 to purchase the 10-acre lot from the Booneville Industrial Development Corporation in 2012.

In 2018 several Booneville High School students participated in the United Way’s Day of Caring by planting a tree line at the facility and there were plans for more ground work at the fields in the 2019 event but weather prevented that from happening.