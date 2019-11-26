On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Arkansas State Band and Orchestra Association Region 8 Jazz Band tryouts were held at Kimmons Junior High School in Fort Smith. Some of the schools in Region 8 include Fort Smith, Van Buren, Greenwood and Alma.

Booneville had three students to qualify for the Region 8 Jazz Band. Trenton Rhodes earned senior high 1st band 1st chair on piano, making him the top piano player on our region. Aaron Rhodes earned junior high 1st band 1st chair on bass guitar, making him the top junior high bass player in our region. Carter Woodhull earned senior high 2nd alternate on bass tombone.

“I’m very proud of all our students who participated in this tryout process. It’s unusual for Booneville to have two 1st band 1st chair students. It’s quite an accomplishment,” said Brian Rhode, Director of Bands for Booneville Public Schools. “We have several students participating in the Region 8 concert band auditions in December and January and we hope for continued success in the Region Band tryout program.”