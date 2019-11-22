Saturday night’s lighting of the Booneville courthouse and the shopping event Holly Jolly Mingle & Jingle kicks off a busy slate of holiday events including Christmas parades, a pancake breakfast, and two other lighting ceremonies over the next few weeks.

The lighting at the courthouse, a second annual event, will occur after winners of an ongoing gingerbread house contest is announced.

The entry deadline is today (Nov. 20), with drop off at the Chamber of Commerce office. The creations will be on display on Thursday and Friday of this week.

There will also be horse and buggy rides available at the lighting event.

Shopping at the 17 participating merchants will be the attraction between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday followed by drawings for prizes at 5:30 at the courthouse, followed by the announcement of the winner of the gingerbread house contest at 5:45, with the lighting ceremony set for 6.

Businesses participating in the promotion, and those who will present one drawing ticket per $25 spent are Stirling Soap Co., The Hair Place, Main Street Exchange, Rockin’ Robins, Blondie’s Hair Salon, Mercantile Shoppes, Midtowne Charm, County Pharmacy, Stirling Soap Co., S&W Homecenter, Beauty and the Barber, Flower Shop, P&P Western Wear, Funky Junk Boutique, Wiggins Hardware, Eddie’s Trading Post and Medi-Quick Pharmacy.

There will be additional shopping opportunities at First United Methodist Church.

Up next on the calendar is the 38th annual Booneville Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 2.

The parade route will revert to its previous path, rather than occupy Highway 10 exclusively. The parade begins at 6 p.m. with the Booneville High School show choir performing on the main stage trailer beginning at 5:30.

The theme of the parade is A Small Town Christmas and the entry period is open until Nov. 27.

Booneville Human Development Center will be looking to recreate a postcard scene with its second annual lighting of the traditional Christmas display on the Nyberg Building on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The lighting ceremony is scheduled for kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with Christmas music, Santa, cookies and hot chocolate. The display will be lit at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The Arkansas TB Sanatorium operated from 1910-1972 in Booneville, Logan County. The Christmas decorations on the Nyberg Building at the Sanatorium were always a treasured part of the holidays for the patients, their families, staff and the community who enjoyed the six-story light display.

The site of the Arkansas TB Sanatorium is now on the National Registry of Historic Places and is the largest historic district in the state of Arkansas.

Booneville Human Development Center now operates on the grounds serving adults with intellectual and development disabilities. To preserve the history of the facility the Nyberg Building will be decorated in the traditional display most commonly seen on the Sanatorium postcards.

The facility is two miles south of Booneville on Highway 23 then Hwy 116 South to the main gate, the Nyberg Building is 87 Reed Road.

On Dec. 7, the Booneville Lions Club will hold its 65th annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Booneville Community Center.

Tickets cost $5 and besides breakfast, are entries into drawing for door prizes including a 50-inch television, a $20 Sonic card, and a $100 gift card. Presence is not required to win.

A Toys For Tots toy drive will also be held during the breakfast.

Another annual lighting event will take place at Booneville City Hall later on Dec. 7, with winners of the Booneville Garden Club’s annual tree decorating contest will be announced.

Magazine’s 16th annual Christmas Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 14 with a theme of Christmas Carols.