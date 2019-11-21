Fifteenth Judicial District Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tyler Barham recently stated additional felony offenses charged for failure to appear would likely result in additional time for defendants.

Friday, the first defendant reached an agreement for failing to appear resulting in a consecutive sentence.

The case was one of a series of seven in which Seth Alexander Terry, 26, of Booneville, reached a plea agreement that resolved all cases in the Southern District of Logan County Friday.

Terry, who failed to appear when cases were called on Sept. 9 and Oct. 4, was sentenced to three years for the felony charge that resulted.

Presenting a factual basis for the case Barham told Judge Jerry Don Ramey Terry was in court and had reached an agreement in a plea deal but later “willfully failed to appear” when his case came before the bench.

With those three years Terry was sentenced to a total of seven years on the offenses with four of the years running concurrently from four cases.

In the first of those cases Terry plead guilty to a misdemeanor offense of domestic battery and was sentenced to a 12 month suspended sentence.

In another case Terry plead guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 48 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction. The substance was a hydrocodone pill for which Terry did not have a prescription.

The remaining two cases were both for a petition to revoke parole for which Terry plead guilty of failing to adhere to the agreement including failing to pay fines and incurring additional charges. In both of those cases he was sentenced to 36 months, running concurrent with the drug case and domestic cases.

The remaining two cases, which were filed in the Northern District, will not be pursued by the state.

Terry was credited with 50 days of time served.