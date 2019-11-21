LITTLE ROCK - Farm Bureau Insurance last week announced watch lists for the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards which included offensive and defensive players, as well as coaches, from both Booneville and Magazine.

On the watch list for the offensive player of the year in Class 3A is Evan Schlinker and on the list for Class 2A is Caleb Hyatt. On the watch list for defensive player of the year in Class 3A is Cam Brasher and on the list for Class 2A is Xeng Yang.

Schlinker is 23-1 as a starting quarterback for the Bearcats, who had a first round playoff bye last week. Hyatt surpassed the 3,000-yard career mark and 1,000-yard season mark in Magazine’s win last week.

Brasher has 60 total tackles and two pass break ups for the Bearcats. Yang has made 46 tackles including 9.5 for a loss with a safety and five pass break ups.

In his 13th year as head coach at Booneville Scott Hyatt is on the head coach watch list for Class 3A and Doug Powell, in his eighth years as head coach at Magazine made the watch list for Class 2A.

The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards on Dec. 16.

David L. Moore, Senior Vice President - State Manager for Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, said: “This list of players includes some of the best student-athletes in our state, and Farm Bureau Insurance wishes each of them continued success the rest of the season. Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.”

Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.