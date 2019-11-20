Magazine’s first possession Friday night lasted for 1:33 and covered 69 yards, starting an onslaught that saw the Rattlers score 54 first half points in a 54-22 Class 2A playoff opening round win over Mineral Springs.

That first drive featured three Caleb Hyatt carries that covered 36 yards, including the touchdown, pushing him over the 3,000-yard career mark.

Kobe Faughn and Xeng Yang had the other carries and Faughn added the first of six Rattler (8-1) two-point conversions after Hyatt’s first of three touchdowns.

The drive began after the Hornets (4-6) had converted a third-and-19 with a screen pass but later had Terrell Fricks flagged for intentional grounding as Jacob Hall was bearing down on him.

That was the first of five sacks for the Rattler defense.

The next big play came on special teams when Tsim Neeg Vang recovered a muffed kickoff at the Hornet 21-yard line.

That drive would take four plays with Ashton Droemer getting the touchdown from the 6 and Yang adding the extra two for a 16-0 lead.

After being forced to punt Mineral Springs then put nine defenders within three yards of the line of scrimmage and after allowing one first down the Hornets had the Rattlers in a third-and-11. Tatum Scott went 72 yards.

Scott was unable to connect with Brad Price for the conversion keeping it 22-0 with still 2:26 left in the opening quarter.

Mineral Springs responded by going 73 yards in just four plays. Fricks threw for 62 yards on three straight completions, including an 11-yard scoring pass to Devon Swopes

After an ineligible receiver down field penalty on the conversion, Faughn tracked down Fricks on a second try keeping it 22-6.

Hyatt, who finished with 116 yards on 13 carries, got another 26 yards before the quarter ended and he scored on a 2-yard run at the 9:59 mark of the second quarter. Kaedon Trejo added the conversion for a 30-6 lead.

That started a 32-point second quarter.

The Hornets’ next possession included a fumble caused by Yang that the Hornets were able to recover, but on the next play Fricks was picked off by Cameron Raggio who returned the ball 31 yards for a touchdown.

Trejo’s second two pointer made it 38-6 with 9:18 left in the half.

Fricks ran for both a touchdown and a two-point conversion 2:22 later and there 52 points on the scoreboard — 38-14 — with still 6:56 left in the first half.

The kickoff resulted in a touchback and the Rattlers went 80 yards in just six plays.

Faughn, who ran for 71 yards on his six carries, got the first 30 and Trejo got out of what looked like a certain loss and ran for 21.

Hyatt’s third touchdown, from 14 yards out, and Vang’s two-point conversion made it 46-14.

Mineral Springs got a first down on its next possession but an errant pitch that lost four yards, a holding penalty, an incomplete pass and another intentional grounding penalty with James Haugh getting the sack, forced another punt.

Magazine had 1:29 and only 38 yards to go to have the second half begin with the sportsmanship rule running clock for the entire second half.

That was more than enough time as it took just 59 seconds with Scott scoring from the 13 and Haugh adding the conversion for a 54-14 lead.

That finished a five carry, 127-yard night for the quarterback.

The Rattlers fumbled the ball on their first second half possession but forced a punt.

When forced to punt themselves the Rattlers retained possession because Yang forced a second fumble and he also recovered it at the Hornet 39.

The Rattlers eventually turned the ball over on downs at the 23 with about eight minutes to play.

Mineral Springs used the remaining portion of their season to have a little fun, handing the ball to multiple linemen before Fricks ultimately threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Ladarius Hicks on what would be the final play from scrimmage.

Javen Johnson, one of the linemen getting ball carrying time, scored a two point conversion to make it 54-22 and the clock expired before there would be a kickoff.

The win earns the Rattlers a second round game Friday against Fordyce, the two seed from the 2A-8. The Red Bugs (9-2) smashed Lavaca 42-0 last week.