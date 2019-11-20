Mondays, Thursdays

Booneville is now home to driver testing procedures in Logan County.

An Arkansas State Police examiner is stationed in the conference room at City Hall on Mondays and Thursday with the road portion of the tests given from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and the written portion of the tests offered between 1 and 3:30 p.m.

The move was apparently made from the Paris Police Department to Booneville due to issues with Internet access which is necessary for the written tests.

The move was made about a month ago and was met with an overflow of those seeking one of the five available testing devices in the early going but lately those wishing to take the test are experiencing little, or sometimes no waiting times.

A person must be 14 years old to take the written test and provide a birth certificate and another form of identification as well as a parent or guardian signature.

Tests are also given in Waldron on Tuesdays, Ozark on Wednesdays and in Fort Smith on Friday.