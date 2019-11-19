Garland County Republican Justice of the Peace Richard McGrew has filed to run in the Special Election for House District 22, which encompasses parts of Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village, Jessieville, and Malvern.

When asked about why he decided to run, McGrew said, “As both a small business owner and a member of the Quorum Court, I’ve realized first-hand the negative impact bad regulation and leadership can have on job creation.

“As state representative, my goal is to promote economic success for District 22 while standing up for my Conservative Republican principles.”

A life-long resident of Hot Springs and former electrician, McGrew is invested in the community, where he and his wife, Debbie, started McGrew Electric in 1988. After 30 years of hard work, creating jobs, and focusing on customer service, they now own 5 corporations under McGrew Companies. McGrew has also served on various boards and civic organizations, including 8 years on the Hot Springs Planning Commission.

“Arkansas faces many challenges and it is important that we elect leaders who understand the issues impacting our community on the local level. As a small business owner I understand how to balance a budget, the need for efficient and effective decision-making, and to always put the customer first,” said McGrew.

“As state representative, I will fight for Christian family values, advocate for limited government, support policies that do not hinder job creation, and be a true public servant to the people of District 22. I look forward to meeting with voters and listening to their concerns in the coming weeks.”

McGrew and his wife reside in Hot Springs. Their 3 children and grandchildren also live in District 22.

There will be a special District 22 Republican Primary election on Dec. 10, and the 2020 District 22 special election will be March 3. McGrew will be on both ballots. For more information on his campaign, visit www.McGrewfor22.com.