PLAINVIEW, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nimrod - Blue Mountain Project Office is changing the schedule for campground openings and closings during the winter season.

Many of the Nimrod and Blue Mountain campgrounds do not receive enough visitation to justify leaving them open during the winter months. For this reason, some campsites and restrooms that have historically remained open during the winter season will no longer be open.

Blue Mountain Lake will have partial closures in both Waveland and Outlet Area Parks from Dec. 2 through Feb. 29, 2020. Waveland Park will close all campsites except 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30, and 31. The restroom in this area of the park will remain open, but all others will be closed. Outlet Area Park will close the right bank of the park (sites 13-38) and the restroom.

Starting Nov. 1, Nimrod Lake had several partial closures go into effect. The Project Point Loop of River Road Park is closed along with the shower building. Carter Cove Park campsites 17-34 are closed along with the shower building in that loop of the park, and Sunlight Bay Park campsites 22-28 and the group picnic shelter are closed until March 1, 2020. Quarry Cove and Sunlight Bay will close from Dec. 2 through Feb. 29, 2020.

For more information, call the Corps of Engineers Nimrod Office at 1-479-272-4324 or Blue Mountain Lake Office at 1-479-947-2372 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.