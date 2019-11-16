A Fort Smith woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a felony robbery warrant.

Geneva Marie Brown of Fort Smith was arrested after Fort Smith police around 5 p.m. Wednesday served the warrant at her house in the 3800 block of High Street. Brown was held in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on Friday in lieu of a $5,000 bond, according to arrest records.

Police said they found Brown hiding in a back bedroom in her residence and she was taken to the Detention Center without incident. Officer Lauren Hendricks told a juvenile and multiple adults in the residence that they would be charged with hindering apprehension if they didn't cooperate with the arrest.