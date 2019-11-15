The land use changes in the Chaffee Crossing Historic District will stay put after a judge dismissed a lawsuit against the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority on Thursday.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge James Cox approved a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which was brought against FCRA after its Board of Trustees approved in April a land use change in the historic district.

“The Amended Complaint does not allege facts from which the court could conceivably determine that the FCRA's land use enactment was arbitrary, capricious, or wholly inequitable,” Cox’s motion states. “Plaintiffs have not presented allegations which, if true, would overcome the presumption in favor of the FCRA's action. The facts as alleged in the amended complaint do, in fact, provide a reasonable basis for the enactment.”

“Plaintiffs’ primary contention is that the land use change was not in accordance with their vision that the area would be a ‘walk and shop – tourist destination,’” Cox wrote. “Yet, the amended complaint is void of any allegation that the land use change had any effect on plaintiffs’ ability to use their land as before. Plaintiffs are solely concerned with the effect of the land use enactment on surrounding real property and other landowners.”

The change, which impacted property owners south of Darby Avenue to Roberts Boulevard, altered the land use from "Mixed Use: Historic" to "Mixed Use: Industrial/Office." This was to allow property owners to have warehouses.

Several owners north of Darby were upset by the land use change, because they said it wasn’t aligned with the walking, shopping, dining vision for the area.

“I knew at the time that I was buying into a piece of property that was supposed to be zoned as a walking, shopping community,” business owner Kraig Koren said at the Fort Smith Board of Directors meeting last week. “My colleagues and I believe in that dream. We believe in converting everything out there to a walking, shopping community.”

Fort Smith At-Large City Director Robyn Dawson has come under fire on this issue. Not only do she and her husband, Steve Dawson, own property in the Warehouse District that had work done without a building permit, she did not recuse herself from discussions or voting on a zoning change request in the area. The request was for a planned zoning district north of Darby, and it didn’t allow for warehouses.

Though the vote didn’t impact their property, Dawson was accused of a conflict of interest because the zoning change was less than a mile from her property, which also stores heavy machinery for her husband’s business.

The planning commission tabled a request for a zoning change on the Dawsons' property this week, which is required for it to receive a building permit, because it did not want to make a decision until the court decided if the case would move forward.

Commissioners will readdress the issue next month.

Plaintiff's response

Nathan Mendenhall, the Fort Smith attorney representing the landowners who filed the complaint against the FCRA, noted in an emailed reply to the dismissal that the FCRA marketed and advertised the Chaffee Crossing Historic Area as a "walkable community" where people will shop, dine and live and the advertised vision of the Historic Area was "more than an idea."

"It was formally adopted by the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority in the form of a Master Plan," wrote Mendenhall, who is with Robertson, Beasley, Shipley and Robinson, PLLC. "The FCRA used salesmanship, escorting potential buyers through the Historic Area, filling them full of the future-to-be and persuading them to join in the development of the area into a “walk and shop” community and tourist destination."

The attorney went on to explain the FCRA made representations and commitments to his clients and "they relied on those representations and commitments when they purchased and improved property in the Chaffee Crossing Historic Area — the right way — in conformity with the Master Plan."

"For reasons yet to be determined, the FCRA made contracts of sale and then sold property in the Historic Area for non-conforming industrial warehouses in violation of the Historic Area Master Plan," Mendenhall wrote. "Mistake or not, instead of dealing with their self-created issue regarding a couple of non-conforming properties, they changed an entire section of the Historic Area to Industrial.

"We do not agree with the decision of the Court and will exercise every legal avenue to right the wrong suffered by several small businesses just to correct a mistake to benefit two landowners who have other dealings with the Authority. The fight is far from over despite what some others have said.

"We have serious concerns certain landowners out at Chaffee Crossing are being given preferential treatment to the detriment of the public trust and this lawsuit, which will continue, may just be the tip of the iceberg."