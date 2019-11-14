There is no longer a countdown as to when Booneville Development Corporation South Logan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Susan Bulger will be leaving.

Bulger had a change of heart about leaving the position and retracted her resignation. On Thursday the BDC/Chamber voted to permit the retraction and keep Bulger in the position she has held for almost four years.

“It really hit home with me more than I thought it would when all the businesses and individuals came into my office and calling me asking me not to leave,” Bulger said.

She said she is “excited” to stay.

“I’ve worked hard and I’m ready to get back with the program,” said Bulger.

Bulger had affixed a Nov. 29 departure date in order to help craft the organization’s budget for 2020.

That budget suffered a blow recently when the Booneville City Council approved Mayor Jerry Wilkins’ suggestion to reduce from $6,250 to $3,000 the amount of annual dues paid by the city and the city’s water department in a separate membership with the Chamber.

That move was made during the September meeting of the council. In October, past Chamber president Aaron Brewer presented a letter from Bulger requesting the city reconsider and reinstitute the dues amount the city has remitted since 2001. The council took no action on the request.

The Chamber is also a four percent benefactor of the city’s one percent sales tax. The tax is on pace to raise about $700,000, which would mean about $28,000 for the Chamber.