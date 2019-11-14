The Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County is one of nine in the state who has benn awarded participation in the AmeriCorps program to find two AmeriCorps members to work at the club sites over the coming months, according to BGCSLC Executive Director Rick Scott.

Requirements to be considered for a position includ

* Prefer youth work experience or strong desire to work with youth

* Possess strong communication and problem-solving skills

* Demonstrate effective time management and organization skills

* Academic and Experience Qualifications: Pursuing or has completed higher education, two- or four-year degree.

Members will serve in an indoor setting. The Boys & Girls Clubs are open after school, five days a week. They are closed during major holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. Boys & Girls Clubs also operate on a weekly basis during the summer months.

The two half-time employees will work 900 hours with the specific purposes of

· Members will be serving at risk youth whose families are at the poverty level or below. After proper training for the Members, they will provide tutoring in reading and math four times per week.

· Members will develop program activities to enhance academic competencies

· AmeriCorps members will engage a total of 1,200 youth (an average of 50 youth per Member) in academic achievement.

· AmeriCorps members will conduct 600 individual pulse checks with adult caregivers/parents of youth (average of 25 per Member).

· Anticipated outcomes include youth will engage in more high-yield learning activities after Project Learn participation; will show increases in pre- and post-tests for Summer Brain Gain; and all participating Clubs will institute continuous quality improvement (CQI) efforts to regularly integrate youth feedback. Providing Club members with a high-quality Club Experience that is safe and fun, leads to a sense of belonging, and develops the skills needed to achieve success in the 21st Century.

Essential Functions of Position included:

Project Learn: AmeriCorps members will help create and deliver high-yield learning experiences for youth, including reading, writing and academic tutoring. Project Learn (delivered four days/week) reinforces skills that youth, ages 5-12 learn at school, when they are at the Club by integrating fun, educational activities. This research-based, after-school program demonstrates that students do better in school when they spend non-school hours engaged in fun, but academically beneficial, activities. Project Learn incorporates daily homework help and high-yield learning activities and encourages youth to apply what they learn in the classroom and make productive choices. Project Learn emphasizes parent involvement and collaboration.

Summer Brain Gain: AmeriCorps members will help plan and deliver six (6) weeks of theme-based activities to help prevent youth ages 5-12 from losing academic skills during the summer months. The program uses a project-based approach to engage youth through age-appropriate curriculum modules and will take place four days/week. Program modules are aligned with common standards and have fun, themed activities that emphasize math, literacy, and 21st Century skills. Literacy programming introduces books and incorporates small groups so youth can learn through discovery and creative expression. Math and science content is focused on STEM modules that engage youth in specific topics, such as environmental conservation.

Pulse Checks: Pulse Checks are an inexpensive strategy to gain timely insights about youth Club experiences by quickly and easily collecting program exit data from Club youth and adult family members/caregivers. AmeriCorps members will receive training about how to implement CQI curriculum to solicit and respond to regular feedback, simultaneously creating a culture of openness and the feeling that youth opinions are valued. This curriculum will enable Clubs to provide scheduled opportunities to engage youth feedback into programming and create a CQI culture. AmeriCorps members will establish the Pulse Checks with youth, report findings to Club leadership, and help integrate feedback into programs. The Alliance anticipates a minimum of 15 “pulse checks” will occur each program year at each Club and across age groups.

Commitment Required: Service dates range from Oct. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2020. Each half time member is required to serve 900 hours over the course of the 11-month period.

Orientation and Training includes mandatory training at Saline County Boys & Girls Club, a BGCA High Quality Course Training on Nov. 6, 2019.

AmeriCorps Program Benefits include $6000 living allowance stipend, an education award up to $3047.50, student loan forbearance, and training.