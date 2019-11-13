A Fort Smith man reported he was robbed at knife point Thursday night inside his truck.

The man told police he met his friend around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North 38th Street. He said his friend, who had offered him a job before their exchange, began to question why he was there. He said his friend raised his voice at him and got in the driver's seat of his truck. He then demanded the man get in the passenger seat and took the keys out of the ignition, the incident report states.

The man's friend then pointed a knife at him, asked him why he was there again and then took a gas-powered air compressor valued at $200 from the truck bed. The man then drove off afraid for his life, he said.

The man also said he suspects his friend took the key to the safety deposit box he keeps in his car, he said.