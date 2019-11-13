The preferential party filing period has developed at least one race as Justice of the Peace District 9 incumbent Gerlad Hodgson has drawn opposition from Republican Philip Blankenship.

The preferential party and nonpartisan judicial elections are set for March 3.

JP races are the principle draw because county office holders, having been elected to four-year terms for the first time in 2018 are not up for re-election.

The District 74 State Representative seat is up for re-election.

Jon Eubanks (R, Paris) currently holds the seat and is one of three men who have announced they will seek the position. The others are Gary Varnell and Shawn Bates, both of whom announced as challengers for the Republican nomination.

The filing period opened at noon on Nov. 4 and closed at noon on Nov. 12 — county offices were closed on Monday for Veteran’s Day.