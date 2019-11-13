Residents interested in counting free-roaming cats with Jen’s Kitty Rehab and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith are invited to attend a training on Wednesday.

Representatives from both organizations will be present to help volunteers as they work to record descriptions of sighted cats and where the cats were located on the test walk.

Those who want to participate in the project are asked to meet at Beard Elementary School a little before 4:30 p.m., according to the rescue’s Facebook page. All supplies will be provided, and the training is the last opportunity for people to volunteer.

The purpose of the training is to prepare volunteer groups for counting cats at other locations in the city. These locations will be divided into residential, commercial and industrial sites and the walks will be roughly 1 mile to 1 ½ miles. Volunteers will record where on their walks cats are sighted and descriptions of the animals, just like the training to be held. They will perform multiple walks to determine new and resighted cats.

Once these counts are complete, the sample sizes will be used to extrapolate the estimated citywide free-roaming cat population using statistical calculations.

“If we wanted to solve the stray cat problem, if we want to advocate effectively for the feline population in Fort Smith, we’ve got to know how bad the problem is,” said Jen’s Kitty Rehab board member Jesse Fenwick. “From my background in business, if you’re going to solve a problem, you have to quantify the problem.”

The counting and calculation process is expected to take about eight months. Jen’s Kitty Rehab will then apply for grants to perform a large-scale trap, neuter and return (TNR) program. Though the process is called TNR, the organization plans to continue spaying females. This is expected to help stabilize and reduce the stray and feral cat population.