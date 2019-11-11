LITTLE ROCK – Senator Gary Stubblefield of Branch, was awarded the 2019 Statesman Award by Family Council Action Committee.

Senator Stubblefield received the award for making an A on the 2019 Family Council Action Committee legislative report card. Recipients of this award are recognized for their votes during the 92nd General Assembly on the 25 bills in the report card. Senator Stubblefield received his award Sunday, Oct. 27, at First Baptist Church in Branch.

Stubblefield is serving in his third term as a state senator and is a life-long dairy farmer. Stubblefield previously served two terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

For the 92nd General Assembly, Senator Stubblefield serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on City, County, and Local Affairs. During the 2019 legislative session Senator Stubblefield was the lead senate sponsor of SB278 and SB448, both now Act 801 and Act 700 respectively.

Act 801 is a new law that expands the waiting period for an abortion from 48 to 72 hours, requires abortion clinics to report babies born alive due to a botched abortion, and institutes additional safeguards for women and unborn children.

Act 700 is a new law that requires an abortionist in Arkansas to be a board certified or board eligible OBGYN and updates the definition of viability. Senator Stubblefield and his wife Kathi reside in Branch, Arkansas, and have two children.

The award was presented to Stubblefield by Jerry Cox, President of Family Council Action Committee based in Little Rock.

“Legislators regularly face tough votes at the State Capitol and their hard work, good votes, and dedication to Christian family values are often unknown to the public” said Cox. “We chose votes on bills based on our core belief in promoting, protecting, and strengthening traditional family values. We are thankful that Senator Stubblefield’s votes on those bills reflect our mission,” stated Cox, “we are pleased to present Senator Stubblefield with the 2019 Statesman Award.”