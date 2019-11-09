Special to The Commercial

Saturday

Nov 9, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Cleveland


Katie Harris, 190 Rushing Road, Rison; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 29.


Dallas


Alfred Louis Wilson and Tina Denise Wilson, 224 Barner St., Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 31.


Desha


James M. Araguz and Kathy A. Araguz, 2802 Holly St., McGehee; filed Chapter 7 Oct. 31.


Drew


Phillip Thomas Harden, 126 Westminster Drive, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 29.


Amanda Lee Frost, 210 Meadowview Drive, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 Oct. 31.


Grant


Joel Cameron Cobb, 207 Oak Tree Ridge, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 Oct. 29.


Steven James Williams, 15 Williams Drive, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 30.


Jefferson


Marilyn L. Anderson, 5611 W. Burnett St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 29.


Raymond L. Townley and Elizabeth A. Townley, 1906 Beth Lane, White Hall; filed Chapter 7 Oct. 29.


Deborah Dockett, 1218 S. Highland St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 29.


Ariaunna Ellis, 1210 S. Cedar St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 30.


Kennisha Monea Christopher, 1205 W. 20th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 30.


Makethia Lavon Smith, 5516 W. 20th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 30.


Duane Jerome Greene, 5821 W. Sixth Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 30.


Johnnie Marchbanks, 1307 S. Grant St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 31.


Ashley McLemore, 4338 Union, Apt. 34, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 31.


Joyce Lovett, P.O. Box 8385, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 31.


Carolyn Brown, 3101 S. Ash St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 31.


Brenda Dillard Perkins, aka Brenda Lee Dillard, 2504 N. Sheraton Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Oct. 31.


Kristi Mullins, 311 Robin Road, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 1.


Gwendolyn Rebecca Green, 2320 S. Hickory St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 1.


Lincoln


Brittany Harness, 400 Pine St., #211, Star City; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 30.