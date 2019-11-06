Magazine scored on their fourth, fifth and seventh offensive plays and never looked back in a 36-16 win over Mountainburg Friday night, wrapping up a perfect 2A-4 season on senior night.

The Rattlers (7-1, 5-0) will be idle this week before hosting a playoff game on Nov. 15.

The Dragons (4-4, 2-2) won the toss but deferred their option until the second half and the Rattlers started the game at midfield after a 40-yard kickoff return by Kaedon Trejo.

After Caleb Hyatt carried twice and Xeng Yang once, the ball was at the Dragon 37-yard line.

Quarterback Tatum Scott took it from there, pulling the ball away from Hyatt and ran free, using a stutter step to lose the last Dragon with a chance to prevent the score.

Mountainburg punted on its first possession but the Rattlers were again at midfield.

Kobe Faughn scored from there and with a two-point conversion pass from Scott to Cameron Raggio it was 14-0 with 7:10 left in the first quarter.

The Dragons managed a pair of first downs on their next possession but were facing a fourth-and-20 at the Rattler 30 when Noah Johnson was picked off by Faughn, who returned the ball to the Dragon 38.

Trejo got 26 and Hyatt scored from the 12 with 0:16 left in the quarter. Scott threw to Jacob Hall for the two-point conversion and it was 22-0.

The Rattlers continued the assault on their next possession, it just took a little longer.

After a punt rolled dead at their 15 Magazine moved 85 yards 15 plays, surviving a fumble scare and a couple of false starts along the way before Hyatt scored for the second time from the 1 to make it 28-0.

Hyatt finished the night with 106 yards on 15 carries, surpassing the 900-yard mark for the season and leaving him 22 yards short of 3,000 for his career.

Though they reached the Mountainburg 15, the Rattlers ran out of time before they could do more damage in the first half, as Scott threw an incomplete pass intended for Brad Price on the final play of the half.

The Dragons’ first second half possession included a fumble that resulted in a 12-yard loss and a snap made before the quarterback was prepared, resulting in another 12-yard loss that would make it fourth-and-31.

A punt was downed at the Dragon 49 and Magazine needed nine plays to start the continuous running clock.

Tsim Neeg Vang scored the touchdown from the 4 and Hyatt ran for the two-point conversion and a 36-0 lead with 6:03 left in the third quarter.

That meant the Rattlers had started the sportsmanship, or mercy, rule against every 2A-4 opponent.

A punt exchange drained the remainder of the third quarter but the Dragons would score twice in the final quarter.

Gus Newton, who was subbing for Malachi West, who had left the game with an injury, would account for both touchdowns.

The first came on a 4-yard run and included a lengthy two-point conversion play on which Ethan Jones passed to Austin Bryan to make it 36-8.

Mountainburg was gifted possession inside the Rattler 5 when a punt snap sailed over Trejo’s head and after Magazine was offside, the ball was at the 2.

Newton scored from there and also ran for the two-point conversion to set the final at 36-16.

The Rattlers are open Friday for the third time this season and will face the number 5 seed from the 2A-7.

Mineral Springs wrapped that position up Friday by beating Lafayette County and the Hornets are, ironically, idle this week as Spring Hill has forfeited the remainder of their season.