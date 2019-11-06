Rae Von Smith has been determined fit to proceed to jury trial for a murder charge filed in connection with her stepson's death.

Smith, 24, of Fort Smith has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly withholding medical treatment from her stepson, who had bruises, cuts and internal bleeding al over his body at the time of his death. She has been scheduled for jury trial Dec. 9 after passing a fitness to proceed exam from the Arkansas State Hospital.

Fort Smith police arrested Smith on Jan. 11 on suspicion of felony endangering the welfare of a minor after her stepson's death. She told authorities she didn't take him to the hospital because she doesn't have insurance and only takes him if his medical condition is "really bad," according to the medical evaluation.

A hair follicle taken from another child in the residence as evidence tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the affidavit for search warrant.

Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue on Jan. 15 charged Smith with first-degree murder. Shue in the probable cause affidavit alleged Smith gave medical professionals statements inconsistent with her stepson's injuries.

State Hospital personnel reported Smith in her mental evaluation "was able to correctly describe her charges as well as potential consequences," "able to answer questions about the facts, events, and states of mind she experienced," "had the capacity to engage in a reasoned choice of legal strategies and opinions," "had an accurate understanding of the roles of the defense and the prosecution" and "had an intact capacity to testify and understood the nature of testifying."

Smith's trial was indefinitely postponed from June 10 after the request for the psychiatric evaluation was submitted May 23. The report was submitted Oct. 11. Authorities were given the go-ahead to file updated information about Smith's trial in the last week of October, Shue said.

Smith's trial will remain set for Dec. 9 if not disposed of by Nov. 19, according to circuit court records.

Smith was held Tuesday afternoon in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond, according to arrest records.