The Democratic Party of Logan County last week announced its 2020 election cycle filing fees and locations.

The filing period for Arkansas’ 2020 election cycle opened at noon on Nov.r 4, 2019, and closes at noon on Nov. 12. All Democratic Party candidates for county office must file during this time.

Filing fees will remain the same as last election cycle: $100.00 for Justice of the Peace; $200.00 for County Coroner; and $1.00 for Constable. Candidates may file at either Logan County Clerk’s office or at Williams Law Office in Booneville. The law office is located at 356 North Grant Avenue, Booneville, and it is open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; it will be closed on Saturday through Monday for the Veterans Day Holiday.

The Logan County Democratic Party will meet next on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Gloria Perry Community Center, 36 North State Highway 109, Magazine. All Democrats and those interested in the party are encouraged to attend and learn more about membership and the activities of the county party.

People from Franklin, Johnson, and Scott counties, as well as those from other counties with no active Democratic party, are welcome to join the Logan County Democrats.

For more information contact Democratic Party of Logan County Chair Ethan Harbour at 479-849-6329 or logan@arkdems.org. Visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/LCDemocrats.