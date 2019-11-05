Hot Springs Village Police Department found an unattended vehicle that had apparently just been wrecked before 1:16 a.m. The vehicle had 2 bottles of alcoholic beverage on the back seat, with bottle caps on the passenger seat.

Oct. 25

An officer of Hot Springs Village Democratic Club told police a meeting sign went missing some time between Oct. 22-24. It was on the right-of-way between the old Balboa Gate and Mt. Carmel. The compliance division verified it had not picked up the sign as a policy violation. Loss: $10.

An officer found a Chevrolet Trailblazer in DeSoto Boulevard’s north ditch, 462 feet west of Nacozari Lane. The driver said she hydroplaned and ran off. The vehicle’s entire driver’s side was damaged, and it was towed. Damage: $8,000. The driver had a Bryant failure-to-appear warrant, and was cited for driving on a suspended license.

An SUV driver who was stopped for traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph zone on West Villena Drive had a Garland County failure-to-appear warrant. She was cited for expired tags and driving on a suspended license, and was taken to Garland County jail.

Oct. 26

A patrolling officer found a silver Honda at 1:16 a.m. that appeared to have just been involved in an accident at DeSoto Boulevard’s north ditch, just east of Monovar Way. The hood was still warm, and it appeared the driver had fled the wreck scene. The officer could see 2 bottles of Dragon’s Milk, an alcoholic beverage, in the vehicle’s rear seat, along with several bottle caps on the front passenger seat. The Honda was registered to an address in the 700 block of Danville Road, but the POA sticker was registered to an address on Ramble Street, Hot Springs. No one was immediately located at either address. It had crossed the centerline 350 feet west of Nacozari Lane, losing control and spinning 360 degrees on the road while traveling 284 feet, leaving the road and traveling sideways, facing south, hitting a tree. Damage: $10,000. It was towed and a hold was placed on the vehicle until the driver’s identity could be determined.

An officer assisted Garland County Sheriff’s Department at the intersection of highways 5 and 7 at 1:23 a.m. The report did not say what type of incident had occurred.

An injured deer died on Tenerife Way around 8:25 a.m.

A northbound Lexus on Balearic Road ran off near Coronado Drive. The driver said she was not injured. Damage: $2,000

A Resplandor Loop resident said a younger relative might have made unauthorized charges on 2 credit cards, and taken $3,100 in jewelry. The victim wanted to press charges.

A white Ford Mustang failed to properly check in the West Gate at 11:14 p.m.

Oct. 27

A white Ford F-150 reportedly was driven erratically eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard.

Police investigated a juvenile report.

A Marinero Way resident reported the loss of a blue Master Tow dolly overnight. It had white fenders. He said a neighbor’s worker from Fountain Lake previously had asked to use the dolly. Loss: $1,000.

A Diamante resident said an unknown man in an older, black pickup, possibly a GMC, propositioned her at the intersection of Diamante Boulevard and Alcazaba Lane at 3:45 p.m. The thin white male stuttered, she said. He was wearing a white T-shirt and an orange hat.

A Ponferrada Way resident said a neighbor’s dog had visited her yard again.

The driver of a black eastbound Jeep reportedly honked and made an offensive gesture when another motorist turned off around 4:33 p.m.

After a disturbance on Alginet Lane around 7:33 p.m., a former resident was found in violation of a no-contact order and was taken to Garland County jail.

Oct. 28

Coronado Golf Course maintenance staff said at 7:13 a.m. someone had stolen gasoline from several mowers and utility vehicles and had taken a golf-cart battery. Two game cameras were also missing.

Someone left a box of trash next to a tree at the Coronado boat ramp. The box had a name, but not enough information to pursue the matter further.

A patrolling officer found spray painted graffiti of an obscene image at Lake Maria boat ramp around 12:28 p.m.

Oct. 29

A Terenza Lane resident was cited for failure to vacate at 8:01 a.m. A notice to quit had been served on Oct. 14.

A deer collided with a westbound Kia around 9:15 a.m. near mile marker 6. Damage: $3,500.

A patrolling officer found a wrecked vehicle on DeSoto at 12:37 p.m. The driver told police she was eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard when she braked, losing control, running off and rolling over. The driver said she was not injured.

After a traffic stop for speeding near the East Gate, a driver was picked up on a Saline County misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant and for failure to pay fines.

Oct. 30

An officer checked on a Murcia Way home at 10:33 p.m. after the resident thought she heard a noise outside. Everything seemed to be in good order.



