The city of Huntington recently received a grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Rural Services Division to purchase fire department gear.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented $42,345 to the Sebastian County town during a ceremony at the Arkansas State Capitol on Oct. 24. In total, some $1.35 million was awarded to 49 communities throughout Arkansas.

The city of Huntington is set to use the funding to purchase 15 sets of "turnout gear" for the fire department.

Huntington city officials recently rejected Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion’s proposed interlocal agreement for 10 county municipalities that use the Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch services to help pay for it. The dispatch service currently spends more than $600,000 of county general fund money per year and receives no reimbursement from cities that use the service.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson at a 911 board meeting last week said the county could roll back non-emergency dispatch services to municipalities if the agreement doesn’t go through.

“We’re asking them to assist in a service we provide them free of charge under no obligation,” Runion said in the meeting, adding that each municipality in the agreement would pay for dispatch services based on their size. Huntington Mayor Gary Lawrence last week said Huntington ”(doesn’t) have a revenue stream like some cities have” to pay their estimated $1,982 of the agreement.

The grants fall into one of three programs: the Rural Community Grant Program, the County Fair Building Grant Program, and the Rural Services Block Grant Program. Most require a 50 percent matching grant to be eligible for the programs.

A total of $318,505 was awarded to 28 cities and counties under the Rural Community Grant Program. Applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas are eligible for up to $15,000 in matching funds under the program for community development and fire protection projects.

A total of $23,657.55 was awarded to six counties under the County Fair Building Grant Program. Under the program, county fairs located in counties with a population of less than 55,000 are eligible for up to $4,000 per fiscal year for construction, renovation or general improvements of buildings or purchase of items shown to directly improve the building or the services that the county fair association may provide.

A total of $997,115.16 was awarded to 15 communities and counties under the Rural Services Block Grant program to fund new construction or renovation of community centers, fire stations, or multi-purpose buildings, and the purchase of fire trucks (pumper, tanker, brush or certain service trucks) and fire-fighting equipment. Grants are up to $75,000, with a required match of 10 percent that may be comprised of in-kind labor, in-kind materials or cash. Only incorporated towns and rural communities with a population of less than 3,000 with at least 51 percent in the low- to moderate-income category are eligible.