Headline: Police announce No Shave November

The Pine Bluff Police Department is joining in with other Law Enforcement Agencies across the state of Arkansas and country for “No Shave November”, which allows officers to grow beards during the month of November for a monetary donation to support a local charity.

Law Enforcement is very visible within our community and our officers would like to give back to the community which supports us. The police department has a policy that prohibits beards, however for one month this year that policy will be suspended and officers will be allowed to grow beards for a one time donation. No Shave November starts on the 1st and will end on the 30th.

According to police, this press release is to advise the public that they may notice officers with more hairy and manicured facial hair.