Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 13 Brenda Bishop Gaddy announced her intention to run for reelection in a press release Thursday.

My name will appear on the Democratic Primary election ballot on March 3, 2020. It is an honor to be able to speak up and stand for District 13. “It can be a struggle to fight for what is right but, that’s exactly what I intend to do, for the people in District 13,” she said in the release.

“I will continue to fight for our roads in rural areas and to support and keep our communities safe,” Bishop Gaddy said. “Today, I ask for your help and support in this race specifically your VOTE, would be greatly appreciated.”

Thanking you in advance

Brenda Bishop Gaddy